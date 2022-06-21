Kaiko To Provide Crypto Market Data to Deutsche Börse Group

Crypto market data provider Kaiko has partnered with Deutsche Börse Group, to provide its services to the operator of the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Kaiko collects tick-level trade data from Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) and Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) for both spot and derivatives markets, covering about 96% of the tick-level trading data from various DEXs, including blockchain protocols like Ethereum and Avalanche.

The tick-level trading data is the most granular data available that helps in high-frequency trading as well as risk mitigation and compliance strategies.

Institutional clients can use data from fourth quarter of 2022

Clients of the Deutsche Börse Group, including banks, asset managers, and high-frequency traders, will be able to use the tick-level trading data from the fourth quarter of this year.

Alireza Dorfard, Head of Market Data and Services at Deutsche Börse said the crypto market faces high volatility and price fluctuations and therefore, several clients demanded consolidated data from centralized as well as decentralized exchanges to develop useful crypto investment strategies.

“Our new offering fulfils this need, helps our clients gain a deeper understanding of the cryptocurrency market, and allows them to analyse specific events. With Kaiko and its extensive catalogue of data types, we have found the right partner for this purpose,” Dorfard said.

Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko, said, “Kaiko is thrilled to partner with Deutsche Börse Group for the redistribution of high-quality and auditable digital assets market data. Established institutions like Deutsche Börse are essential in making cryptocurrency market data accessible to financial institutions. We are looking forward to reinforcing this partnership further in the future, as demand for data in this new asset class grows.”