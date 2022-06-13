 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cryptos' Market Cap Tanks Below $1 Trillion, Crypto.com CEO Lays Off 5% Staff

Murtuza Merchant , Benzinga Contributor  
June 13, 2022 1:37pm   Comments
Share:
Cryptos' Market Cap Tanks Below $1 Trillion, Crypto.com CEO Lays Off 5% Staff

Amid a wider market rout, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has fallen below $1 trillion, levels not seen since February 2021.

The combined market capitalization of cryptos has fallen to $969 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap, a drop of about 200% from the market’s all-time high market capitalization of about $3 trillion, seen last November.

The largest digital currency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is currently trading at $22,900, down about 18% compared to the previous day and about 25% in the last week and its market capitalization has fallen to $455bn from its peak of $1.3 trillion.

BTC had made an all-time high of $69,000 last November.

btc_to_usd.jpg

The second-largest digital currency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), has fallen about 21% in a day and is currently trading at $1190. Its market capitalization has fallen to $147bn.

eth_to_usd.jpg

Meanwhile, amid bearish market sentiments, Crypto.com will lay off about 260 people, or 5% of its corporate workforce, the crypto exchange's CEO Kris Marszalek announced.

“(There are) lots of questions and speculation flying around regarding what http://Crypto.com is doing during the market downturn.. Some of you (the staff) have been with us since 2016/2017 and have seen us building steadily, with conviction throughout the 2018/2019 winter,” Marszalek said in a tweet.

He added that it was this conviction of the company’s staff with a focus on building throughout the bear market, despite crypto naysayers being out in full force, that made Crypto.com one of the fastest-growing companies in 2021, reaching 50 million users milestone.

“And that's exactly what we will do this time around. Our approach is to stay focused on executing against our roadmap and optimizing for profitability as we do so,” he said. “That means making difficult and necessary decisions to ensure continued and sustainable growth for the long term by making targeted reductions of approximately 260 or 5% of our corporate workforce,” Marszalek said (CRYPTO: CRO)
.  crypto.com_tweet.png

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles ($BTC + $CRO)

Mistaken Identity? Drink Maker Celsius Falls 10% On Monday
Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Will 'Explode North' The Moment This Happens
Someone Just Sent 6,800 Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
$300M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
This Wallet Just Transferred $300M Worth Of BTC
$304M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsCryptocurrency Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com