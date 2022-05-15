Gold Basin Secures Key Ground Between Cyclopic and Stealth Deposits to Create a Contiguous Land Package Of 40 Sq Km

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire- May 10, 2022: Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "GXX"), (TSXV:GXX) (OTC:GXXFF) is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement to consolidate its ground position at the Gold Basin oxide gold project in north-west Arizona.

HIGHLIGHTS

Option Agreement signed to acquire 100% interest in forty (40) unpatented mining claims located between the Cyclopic and Stealth deposits, consolidating the entire Gold Basin project area.

New ground has excellent potential to host extensions of both the Cyclopic and Stealth mineralisation.

Historical drilling on the Option claims has previously intercepted gold mineralisation, notably at the Red Cloud deposit, which lies to the south-east of the Stealth Deposit on the same north-west structure.

The Company has also staked 74 new claims adjacent to its existing land package to secure exploration targets identified by geophysical survey data.

Total claim area under the Company's control will increase to 40 km upon grant of these claims.

Michael Povey, CEO of Gold Basin commented: "We are extremely pleased to sign this Agreement and acquire security over the entire Gold Basin mineralisation footprint. The new ground, located between the Cyclopic and Stealth Deposits, has been with the current owners for a considerable period of time so the Option Agreement is a particularly welcome development as it enables the Company to finally fit all the key areas at Gold Basin together as one contiguous land "package". This is the first time that this consolidation of adjacent properties has been achieved so it is a very significant step for the Company. Exploration on these claims has been limited historically, however, previous exploration in the 1980s and 1990s did intercept some promising gold mineralisation at the Red Cloud deposit south of Stealth, with the land between the Cyclopic and Stealth Deposits remaining largely undrilled. Given their location based on the structural geology, these claim areas have excellent potential to host extensions of the known mineralisation of both the Cyclopic and the Stealth deposits so we are looking forward to evaluating these additional targets as we seek to expand the overall resources at Gold Basin."



Click Image To View Full Size

Map 1: Gold Basin Project Land Status

Overview of Option Claims

Map 1 delineates the current Gold Basin land status with the claims subject to the Company's Option Agreement shown in blue. The claims form a contiguous land package and follow a north-west trending diagonal for approximately 6km between the current 100% Company-owned Cyclopic and Stealth deposits.

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Gold Basin Resources can acquire a 100% interest in the claims by paying US$750,000 in varying annual payment installments over a period of up to 9 years. The first-year payment amount is US$25,000, with increasing annual payments totaling US$350,000 by Year 7.

The Company, at its sole discretion, is able to exercise the Option at any time during the Option period.

Upon the execution of the Option, the current owners will receive a Net Profits Interest Royalty of 3.5%, which will be paid on profits from production on the claims. The Company has the right within 10 years of the grant to purchase back 1.5% of the royalty by paying $3 million to the royalty holders.

About Gold Basin Resources Corporation

Gold Basin Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America, including the Gold Basin Property located in the Gold Basin Mining District, Mohave County, Arizona, which comprises five mineral rights and 294 unpatented mining claims totalling 30.8 square kilometres. A total of 74 new unpatented claims and an Option to Acquire additional claims has expanded the total land footprint to 40 square kilometres.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Povey

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Mendelawitz, Investor Relations

Phone: 1-778-650-5457

