A Lehman Moment For Crypto? Breaking The Buck In Terra's Stablecoin UST As LUNA Collapses.

Breaking The Buck In The Crypto Collapse

Crypto is a sea of red now, with even the blue chip of the bunch, Bitcoin, down 30% over the last week, but the most dramatic fall has been in the Terra LUNA coin, which is down about 99% over the same time frame. (CRYPTO: LUNA) is a complement to Terra's U.S. dollar "stablecoin" (CRYPTO: UST), which until recently, was pegged to the dollar dollar.

Izabella Kamiska, the former editor of the FT's Alphaville site, was one of the first journalists to write about the market risk of crypto stablecoins, and she has a comment out on this today. I have posted it below. Before we get to that, I have a couple of quick follow ups on yesterday's post, Victory Day In Moscow.

Two Updates On Yesterday's Post

In yesterday's post, I wrote about reasons why it appears Russia is winning the war in Ukraine, and I also shared an update on a hedged portfolio designed to weather the risk associated with the war and the current bear market. In that post, I neglected to include one issue in Ukraine which benefits Russia, namely, the difficult history between the government of Ukraine and some of its most zealous military units, such as the Azov regiment. The video below, which has English subtitles, is from a few years ago, when Ukraine President Zelensky was trying to rein in Azov fighters and had a heated exchange with one of them.

When Zelensky named the head of the Azov special forces in Mariupol a "Hero of Ukraine", some observers were reminded of Hitler promoting Friedrich Paulus, the commander of Nazi Germany's 6th Army besieged in Stalingrad, to field marshal: since no German field marshal had ever surrendered, Hitler's expectation was that Paulus would fight to the death rather than surrender. Ultimately, Paulus did surrender, while the Azov troops holed up in the Azovstal steelworks complex in Mariupol so far have not, but the point is some of Ukraine's most motivated troops are ones that President Zelensky might prefer to abandon to the Russians rather than risk having them threaten his power after the war.

The second update relates to a portfolio I shared in an article last week using ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (ARCA:BOIL), Teucrium Corn Fund (ARCA:CORN), Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bear 3x Shares (ARCA:EDZ), and ProShares UltraShort FTSE Europe (ARCA:EPV):

The update is that the outperformance of that portfolio versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (ARCA:SPY) widened as the market fell on Wednesday:

This portfolio was up 1.57%, while SPY was down 5.24% over the same time frame.

Now on to Izabella Kaminska's post.

Authored by Izabella Kaminska at The Blind Spot

Is the Terra fail a Lehman moment for crypto?