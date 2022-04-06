Highlander Silver Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

April 1, 2022 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia – Highlander Silver Corp. (CSE:HSLV) (CNSX:HSLV.CN) (OTC: LDOMF) (the "Company" or "Highlander") is pleased to announce the results from the annual general meeting of shareholders held on March 31, 2022 (the "Meeting").

A total of 9,680,600 common shares, representing 16% of the 60,545,867 outstanding shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting.

The following resolutions were approved by the Company's shareholders:

The number of Directors of the Company was set at five (5);

Ronald Stewart, Philip Anderson, Hannah Jin, Nate Brewer and Fabian Baker were elected Directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company;

The re-appointment of Davidson Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors;

The Company's Stock Option Plan, as more particularly set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular was approved.

For more information on these matters, please refer to Highlander Silver's Management Information Circular, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or visit our website at www.highlandersilver.com.

About Highlander Silver Corp.

Highlander Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-polymetallic projects in central Peru, as well as targeting the acquisition of additional mineral projects by leveraging the team's significant experience in Peru and South America more widely. Additional information about Highlander and its mineral projects can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR (www.sedar.com) profile at www.sedar.com and its website at www.highlandersilver.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

