Gnomestar Craft Inc. Announces Appointment of Jordan Nott as Director

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - Feb 08, 2022 - Gnomestar Craft Inc. GNOM, GNOM, (FSE:1JV1), VDQSF ("Gnomestar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jordan Nott to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Nott is one of the founders of Globlafaces Direct, the largest not-for-profit fundraising company in Canada with extensive operations in the United States. He is also the founder of Black Creek Group, a property development company based in Ontario.

Mr. Nott brings a distinguished track record in fundraising and creative strategy that includes fifteen years of senior sales roles and organizational leadership to Gnomestar.

"We are delighted to have Jordan join our team. Having been a long-time shareholder and financial supporter of the Company, he has been a strong advocate and is a valuable asset as we embark on our next stages of growth," remarked Mark Lotz, CEO.

About Gnomestar Craft Inc.

Gnomestar Craft Inc. GNOM is a craft cannabis company, producing the highest quality hand trimmed proprietary cultivars grown in its 12,000 sqft indoor Delta, BC. facility.

