Why The Technology Sector Is Red Today

The broader technology sector is trending lower on Friday amid COVID-19 concerns in China, the continued Russian-Ukraine conflict, and Amazon’s AMZN poor quarterly earnings report are pressuring the markets into the weekend.

$3.8 billion in losses in the first quarter caused Amazon’s stock to drop 14.05% over Friday’s trading session, making it the worst-performing day the stock has had since July 2006.

As the third-heaviest stock in the S&P 500, a drop in share prices will have ramifications for the entire sector. Among the stocks trading in tandem with Amazon include: