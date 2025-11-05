Stanley Druckenmiller's Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) bet is starting to look like a classic Druckenmiller move — quietly bold, impeccably timed, and now technically validated. The billionaire investor's family office took a fresh position in VKTX during the second quarter, buying roughly 549,000 shares at an average price of $25.33. Fast forward a few months, and those shares are up nearly 36%, with Viking's chart flashing a textbook Golden Cross.

Druckenmiller's Quiet Entry, Loud Timing

The Duquesne Family Office's second-quarter 13F filing barely made noise when they showed a modest 0.37% portfolio allocation to the small-cap biotech. But the move now looks prescient. Viking's stock — which had slumped for much of 2024 — has rebounded sharply, buoyed by technical tailwinds and investor anticipation around its weight-loss drug pipeline, often viewed as a smaller, scrappier cousin to the GLP-1 heavyweights Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

At $34.63, Druckenmiller's $14.5 million position has grown meaningfully in paper value, right as the technical picture turns decisively bullish. The 50-day simple moving average just crossed above the 200-day at $29.87 vs. $29.29, signaling the classic Golden Cross pattern that traders interpret as the start of a new uptrend.

Technical Tailwind For A Fundamental Bet

Beyond the pattern, momentum indicators are lining up. The MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) sits at 1.58 and RSI (relative strength index) at 54.18, suggesting healthy mid-level strength — far from overbought territory. Meanwhile, short-term averages (8-day at $35.95 and 20-day at $34.65) remain above both long-term levels, confirming trend alignment.

For a trader who's built a career on spotting macro inflection points early, Druckenmiller's timing looks once again surgical. His entry at $25.33 came just before Viking's chart bottomed near $24, setting up a near-perfect technical reversal.

Investor Takeaway

Viking Therapeutics has been one of biotech's stealth comeback stories — and now it's got both billionaire backing and a technical breakout to match. Whether this turns into another GLP-1 gold rush or just a clean Druckenmiller trade, the message is clear: when the macro legend moves early, even small-cap charts start to roar.

