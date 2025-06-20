Cameco Corp. CCJ is glowing green on investor screens. The uranium giant surges past key technical levels to ignite what looks like a rally.

Up over 30% year-to-date — and with a near-identical 30% gain over the past month alone — Cameco has now flashed a Golden Cross. This widely watched bullish signal often marks the beginning of sustained upward momentum.

Cameco Stock’s Nuclear Breakout

The stock has charged past its eight, 20 and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs), with the 50-day SMA currently at $52.72 compared to Cameco's share price of $68.08. This wide separation underlines the strength of the current uptrend.

The 20-day simple moving average sits at $62.73, and the eight-day simple moving average trails at $67.41 — both levels Cameco has cleanly vaulted, reinforcing the bullish bias.

Momentum indicators confirm the trend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is currently at 4.68, supporting a bullish outlook.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) clocks in at 71.20, signaling that while Cameco may be edging into overbought territory, buyers are still firmly in control.

Behind the technicals is a broader investor appetite for nuclear energy, amid rising global interest in low-carbon power solutions. As uranium demand continues to build and sentiment shifts toward nuclear as a clean-energy alternative, Cameco is increasingly seen as the go-to pure play in the space.

