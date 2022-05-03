BZ Chart Of The Day: Apple Tests Critical Support

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL are holding above critical support, but if this support breaks, the stock could form a new downtrend.

Support is a large group of buyers looking to buy shares at, or close to, the same price. As you can see on the following chart, in this case, it's $156.

If the price of a stock falls below the support level, traders say the support has been "broken." This is typically a bearish dynamic. It shows that the investors who created the support are gone; They've finished or canceled their orders.

With this demand for the stock taken out of the market, sellers will be forced to accept lower prices. This could push Apple's stock into a new downtrend.

To learn more about trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.