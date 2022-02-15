Quick Take Technical Analysis: McDonalds Corporation

McDonalds Corporation MCD has been in the spotlight recently after posting a cryptic photo on Twitter that caused Dogecoin DOGE/USD enthusiasts to speculate the fast-food giant may announce it would begin accepting the crypto for payment at its restaurants during its Super Bowl ad. When the ad aired, many found themselves disappointed with the absence of any Dogecoin reference.

If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...

If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!

For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!