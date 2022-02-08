Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Reversal

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Ford Motor Co F was trading slightly lower on Tuesday afternoon after bouncing up off a support zone near the $17 level that the stock has not traded below since Nov. 1.

When the legacy-turned-EV manufacturer printed a fourth-quarter earnings miss on Feb. 3, the stock gapped down 7.83% lower the following trading day and fell another 3.05% intraday to close that session at the $17.96 level. On Tuesday, Ford stock was printing a candlestick pattern that could indicate the downtrend is coming to an end.

The Ford Chart: On Tuesday afternoon, Ford looked to be printing either a doji candlestick or a hammer candlestick on the daily chart. Both candlesticks, when found in a downtrend, can indicate higher prices may come the following day.

Ford has two gaps on its chart, which the stock is likely to trade into in the future because gaps on charts fill about 90% of the time. The first gap is between $15.92 and $16.55 and the second higher gap falls between the $18.59 and $19.87 range.

The stock’s relative strength index (RSI) hit the 29% level on Tuesday, which makes it likely at least a bounce is in the cards. When a stock’s RSI reaches or falls below the 30% level, it becomes oversold, which can be a buy signal for technical traders.

Ford’s daily volume is at near average, which paired with the doji or hammerstick candle indicates there is an equal amount of interest from both the bulls and the bears.

If the stock opens the trading day on Wednesday within Tuesday’s range and develops an inside bar, the bulls and bears can watch for a break up or down from the pattern to gauge future direction.

Ford has resistance above at $18.99 and $20.51 and support below at $17.02 and $16.45.

