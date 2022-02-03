Why Ford Shares Are Falling

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading lower by 3.97% at $19.10 in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Ford reported quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $37.70 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $35.52 billion by 6%.

"Financial performance is obviously critical," said President and CEO Jim Farley. "We're also proud that our customers see how Ford is taking EVs mainstream, and have already ordered or reserved more than 275,000 all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs, F-150 Lightning pickups and E-Transit commercial vehicles – and we're breaking constraints to deliver every one of them as fast as we can."

Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $10.84.