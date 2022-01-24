Chart Wars: Coca-Cola Or PepsiCo — Which Stock Could Retrace Further?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Coca-Cola Co KO and PepsiCo, Inc. PEP destroyed their solid uptrends on Monday by falling almost 3% each intraday. Coca-Cola fell below its Jan. 11 higher low printed at the $59.84 level while Pepsico retraced below its most recent higher low of $173.15 created on Jan. 18.

When the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY bounced up from its low-of-day on Monday afternoon the two multi-national beverage corporations didn’t bounce in unison, which indicates fear has entered into these two individual stocks despite bulls buying the dip in other stocks included in the SPY portfolio.

While the daily candle being printed on Coca-Cola's and PepsiCo.’s charts indicates the stocks may see more downside on Tuesday, Coca-Cola's chart has two remaining gaps below, which if filled could knock a substantial percentage of the share price.

Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required

It should be noted that events affecting the general markets, negative or positive reactions to earnings prints and news headlines about a stock can quickly invalidate patterns and breakouts. As the saying goes, "The trend is your friend until it isn’t," and any trader in a position should have a clear stop set in place and manage their risk versus reward.

In The News: Both Cola-Cola and PepsiCo are set to print their fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results before the market opens on Feb. 10. For the third quarter, Coca-Cola reported earnings per share of 57 cents on $10 billion worth of revenue. PepsiCo reported net revenue of $20 billion and earnings per share of $1.60.

See Also: Stock Wars: Coca-Cola Vs. PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Chart: Coca-Cola filled its closest lower gap on Monday, which was between the $59.30 and $59.59 range.

There are two lower gaps that remain empty and because gaps fill 90% of the time it is likely Cola-Cola will drop down into both ranges. The closest gap is between $56.32 and $56.96 and the lowest gap falls within the $53.61 to $54.14 range. If Coca-Cola fills the lowest gap, it will retrace an additional 9% from Monday’s share price.

If Coca-Cola closes Monday’s trading session near its low-of-day price, it will print a bearish Marubozu candlestick on the daily chart, which indicates lower prices are likely to come on Tuesday.

There is also a chance Coca-Cola prints an inside bar pattern to consolidate the move lower and the break of that pattern on Wednesday could be used by traders to gauge the future direction, which leans bearish.

Coca-Cola has resistance above at $60.13 and $61.44 and support below at $58.75 and $57.56.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The PepsiCo Chart: On Monday, PepsiCo. almost printed a bearish engulfing candlestick on the daily chart, which indicates lower prices may come on Tuesday although, like Coca-Cola, an inside bar pattern may print to indicate consolidation is needed.