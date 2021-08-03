fbpx

Why This Trader Is Watching Apple And A $62 Stock He Says Is Going To $150

byAdam Eckert
August 3, 2021
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) are two stocks that @Ripster47 is watching for potential breakouts, he said Tuesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour."

Although the market is nearing its highs right now, traders don't want to forget about Apple, he said.

Apple has enough strength that if it's able to break the $150 resistance level, it could trade to $152 or $155 per share, @Ripster47 told Benzinga. 

Digital Turbine is set to report its financial results after the market closes on Aug. 9.

@Ripster47 said he is waiting to see if the stock can break through the $67 following its report. "I'm interested, but I want to see it break $67 here," he noted.

Longer-term, he is watching the $90 level. When Digital Turbine breaks the $90 level, it will go to $150, @Ripster47 said. 

Price Action: At last check Tuesday, Apple was up 1.43% at $147.60, while Digital Turbine was down 0.63% at $63.23.

