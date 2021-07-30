fbpx

QQQ
-2.05
368.53
-0.56%
DIA
-0.90
351.72
-0.26%
SPY
-1.72
442.37
-0.39%
TLT
+ 0.70
148.12
+ 0.47%
GLD
-0.58
171.75
-0.34%

Wells Fargo Vs. Citigroup: Stocks At Important Resistance Levels

byMark Putrino
July 30, 2021 9:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Wells Fargo Vs. Citigroup: Stocks At Important Resistance Levels

Sometimes, stocks that are in the same industry have similar features on their charts. That’s the case with Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Each is testing, or trading at, an important resistance level.

What To Know: Resistance is a large group of sellers offering their shares at the same price. At resistance levels, there is more than enough supply to fulfill all of the demand. This is why rallies end when they reach them.

If the resistance breaks, meaning that the price moves above it, it shows that the sellers who created it are gone. They have finished or canceled their orders. This sets the stage for a move higher.

Why It's Important: If the resistance holds for a few days or more, there’s a good chance the bears start to sell the stock, and this could force the price lower.

For WFC, the resistance is at the $46.50 level.

wfc.png

For Citigroup, the $69 level is important.

c_0.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is It Time To Buy Citigroup Stock?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) have been getting pummeled. At the beginning of the month, they were trading around $80 and now they're trading around $70. But they're oversold and at support, which means there’s a chance they stage some kind of rebound. read more

Indecision Hits Morgan Stanley Stock After Bank's Q1 Print

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported earnings Friday morning, concluding week one of the first-quarter season. read more

Bank Of America And Citigroup Struggle After Stellar Q1 Earnings

Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) reported fir read more

Citi Shares Up ~1.4% Over Last 30 Mins. Following Break Above $48.50 Level; Volume Intensified In Issue As Shares Pushed Over $48.80, $49 Levels; Citi Shares Up 3.2% For Session