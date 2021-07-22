PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Cleveland-Cliffs

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session.

When an issue has a major rally and goes into retreat mode, it's hard to determine if the pullback is just another buying opportunity or has there been a change in trend. This scenario applies to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

The Company: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is an independent iron ore mining company in the United States and is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and processing facilities located in Michigan and Minnesota.

Long-Term Loser: Based on relative performance to the S&P 500 index, the issue has been a horrible long-term investment since it peaked in April 2011 at $102.44.

Based on its current price ($21), the stock has yielded a negative return of 80%. Over that same period of time, the index has yielded a positive return of 220%.

Finally A Bottom: The ultimate low off the all-time high was made in January 2016 at $1.16. Off that low, it peaked in October 2018 at $12.90 and had a majority of its price action in the $7-$11 range until the market meltdown in March 2020.

After ending 2019 at $8.40, the issue swooned to $2.63 and embarked on an impressive rally. The monster bounce off that low has for now peaked last month at $24.77. That marked the highest level for the issue since February 2014, when it peaked at $23.48 and went into a six-year downtrend.

Finding Support: Along with the S&P 500 index, the issue found a bottom on Monday at $18.51. The importance of that low was emphasized on Tuesday, when the issue bottomed just ahead of that low at $18.79.

Although the pair of lows doesn't coincide with other daily lows, it comes just under its June 8 low ($18.96), which provided the foundation for an explosive three-day rally that took the issue to the high for the move.

In addition, it filled a gap or void in price ($19.32 to $19.01) that was created on May 27. That low coincides with a series of highs at the $19 area in high, which led to a breakout to the high of the rebound. Once again, reinforcing the “old resistance” acting as a “new support” tenet of technical analysis.

Q2 Earnings Not A Catalyst: Before the open, the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.46 per share, which came in below the estimate of $1.55 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $5 billion, which came in below the estimate of $5.09 billion.

Potential Catalyst: Much of the rally in the issue has been predicated on the upcoming passage of the infrastructure bill. Although the Senate rejected Wednesday a procedural step to advance the bill, the still-unwritten infrastructure bill sets the stage for a second attempt, possibly early next week.

Price Action: Despite the first EPS miss in 10 quarters, the “buy the dip” mentality has prevailed in Thursday’s session. After a $1 lower open, it continued in that direction, found support well ahead of the pair of lows from Monday and Tuesday at $19.52, and reversed course.

As of 3 p.m. EST, the issue has surpassed Wednesday’s high ($21.29), reaching $21.36 and is now attempting to remain in the $21 handle.

If the issue can clear the current pair of highs in the same area, there may be limited resistance until its July 16 high ($21,69) and after that it's open up to its July 15 high ($22.33). Beyond that, the trio of highs at the $23.35 area from July1 2-14 will act as formidable resistance.