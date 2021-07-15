fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Netflix Stock Soars, But Will It Last?

byMark Putrino
July 15, 2021 10:19 am
Netflix Stock Soars, But Will It Last?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) are ripping higher Thursday morning. Some analysts attribute this to the streaming service's entry into video games, while others tout its domination in the 2021 Emmy nominations.

If shares reach levels around $565, there’s a good chance they crash into a wall of resistance. This could keep a top on them.

 

Go to minute 8:00 to listen to Benzinga PreMarket Team discuss the Netflix Inc. NFLX 0.95% news.

 

Why It's Important: Resistance is a large group of sellers offering their shares at the same price. At resistance levels, there’s more supply than demand. That’s why rallies end when they reach them.

In February and April, Netflix stock reached the $565 level and when it did, the sellers came out in force. They put a top on the price and a downtrend followed.

Sometimes a resistance level may retain its importance for a long time. If that’s the case here, the Netflix rally may be over soon.

See Also: Netflix Expands Animated Film Licensing Deal With Comcast's Universal

nflx_4.png

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

