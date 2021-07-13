fbpx
Pepsi Vs. Coke: A Technical Analysis

byMark Putrino
July 13, 2021 1:00 pm
Consumers will continue to debate which has a better product. Because it’s a personal preference, there really is no right answer and the debate will continue.

But there is no arguing which stock is performing better.

Shares of Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) have been trending lower over the past month. At the same time, shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been trending higher and are currently trading at their highest level ever.

See Also: Stock Wars: Coca-Cola Vs. Pepsi

Since the beginning of June, shares of Coca-Cola have dropped from $56 to just over $54.

ko_2.png

Over the same time period, Pepsi gained more than $5 a share. And considering that Pepsi just beat Wall Street’s revenue estimates, it appears as though this trend may continue.

pep_0.png

Technicals Trading Ideas

