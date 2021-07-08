fbpx
Is It Time To Buy Corsair Gaming Stock?

byMark Putrino
July 8, 2021 1:47 pm
Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) have been trending lower. They closed out June at $33.29 and are now getting close to the $30 level.

There’s a good chance the stock finds support if it reaches $30. On March 25 and again on May 11, that’s what happened.

Sometimes, a particular support or resistance level can be important for extended periods of time. This is what the saying "markets have memories" means.

Support is a large concentration of buyers gathered at a certain level. Some of these buyers are patient. They may still be willing to pay $30. They could put a floor under the stock.

crsr.png

