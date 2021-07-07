Ford's Stock Reaches Critical Support Level

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock may be in trouble as important support at $14.60 could be breaking.

What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are trying to pay the same price for a stock. In this case, it is (or was) the $14.60 level. Over the past month, this has put a floor under the price.

When support breaks, meaning the shares trade at a lower price, it shows that the buyers who formed the support have left the market. They have either finished or canceled their orders.

What's Next: With this demand for the shares off of the market, sellers will need to accept lower prices. This will pressure the stock and could force it lower.

