fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.32
358.88
+ 0.37%
DIA
+ 0.27
345.55
+ 0.08%
SPY
+ 0.73
432.20
+ 0.17%
TLT
+ 1.43
145.31
+ 0.97%
GLD
+ 0.76
167.36
+ 0.45%

Ford's Stock Reaches Critical Support Level

byMark Putrino
July 7, 2021 9:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ford's Stock Reaches Critical Support Level

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) stock may be in trouble as important support at $14.60 could be breaking.

What To Know: Support is a large concentration of buyers who are trying to pay the same price for a stock. In this case, it is (or was) the $14.60 level. Over the past month, this has put a floor under the price.

When support breaks, meaning the shares trade at a lower price, it shows that the buyers who formed the support have left the market. They have either finished or canceled their orders.

What's Next: With this demand for the shares off of the market, sellers will need to accept lower prices. This will pressure the stock and could force it lower.

See Also: How To Buy And Sell Ford Stock

f_4.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ford Vs. General Motors: A Technical Analysis

Sometimes companies in the same industry have similar chart patterns. That's not the case with Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM). read more

Tesla's Stock Rips Higher, Busting Through A Key Resistance Level

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has taken to the top of the annual American-Made Index (AMI) published by Cars.com for the first time ever. read more

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Ford

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more

Tesla Tests Break Out And Flies North: What Does The Chart Say?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were moving higher Thursday after the Federal Reserve calmed investors by leaving interest rates unchanged. read more