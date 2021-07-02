fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
354.57
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
346.35
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.05
430.38
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
144.17
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.04
166.16
+ 0.02%

Intel Vs. Advanced Micro Devices: A Technical Analysis

byMark Putrino
July 2, 2021 8:20 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Intel Vs. Advanced Micro Devices: A Technical Analysis

Sometimes companies that are in the same business or industry have similar chart patterns. That’s not the case with Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Intel looks like it isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. It has been trading sideways and the momentum is neutral. It's also far below the $68 level, which was where it hit resistance in April.

intc_1.png

On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices looks like it may be about to sell off. The shares are overbought, which means they've reached an extreme above what is their normal trading range.

They're also getting close to levels that were resistance in December and January. Both of these conditions, being overbought and approaching resistance, will draw sellers into the market. They could knock it lower.

amd_1.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Technicals Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

AMD's Stock Becomes Overbought And Heads Toward Resistance

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company succeeded in expanding its data-center chip market share from 1.8% in 2018 to 8.9% in the first quater read more

Where Could Advanced Micro Devices Stock Go After Company Announcement?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were trading higher Thursday after the chipmaker and Google Cloud announced T2D. T2D is the first in a new family of Tau Virtual Machines powered by a third-generation AMD EPYC processor. read more

Could Tesla, Square And AMD Breakdown Soon?

There’s a chance that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) are all read more

Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock About To Nosedive? A Look At The Chart

Traders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock are on alert. They're watching how shares act as they trade close to the $74 level. This level has been clear support four times since August. read more