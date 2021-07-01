fbpx
Ford Vs. General Motors: A Technical Analysis

byMark Putrino
July 1, 2021 8:02 am
Ford Vs. General Motors: A Technical Analysis

Sometimes companies in the same industry have similar chart patterns. That's not the case with Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

A descending triangle pattern has formed on the chart of Ford. It’s bearish because it shows that as time has passed, the sellers have become more aggressive. They've been willing to accept lower prices.

While this has happened, the buyers have been complacent. They're at the $14.60 level. They've been willing to wait for the sellers to come to them.

This combination of aggressive sellers and complacent buyers is bearish for the stock.

f_3.png

See Also: US Automakers Stare At Lowest Inventory In 12 Years But Here's Why They Could Still See Major Jump In Q2 Sales

On the other hand, shares of GM appear to be in a sideways trading range or a rectangle pattern. This is a neutral pattern and suggests shares will continue to consolidate.

gm.png

