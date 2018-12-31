Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recapping The Market's Crazy December
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 31, 2018 3:31pm   Comments
Share:
Recapping The Market's Crazy December
Related SPY
Natural Gas, Uranium, Palladium Are Commodity Winners; Base Metals Battered
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
Something Unique Is Happening With the Dollar (GuruFocus)
Related DIA
Natural Gas, Uranium, Palladium Are Commodity Winners; Base Metals Battered
A Recession In 2019? Analysts Aren't Convinced
Fake Markets And Return Of The "Plunge Protection Team" (TalkMarkets)

December was one of the wildest — and worst — months of trading in the U.S. stock market since the 2008 financial crisis. Here’s a look back on one crazy month of trading.

Sinking Like A Stone

The S&P 500 started the month at around 2,800, but it essentially dropped like a stone for the first three weeks of the month, eventually dipping into bear market territory and making new 52-week lows on the worst Christmas Eve in market history.

The S&P 500 bounced back in the closing days of the month after briefly dipping as low as 2,346.

Unfortunately, some major technical damage may have already been done. The S&P 500 sell-off triggered a bearish death cross in its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages in the first week of December, and its break below 2,600 took out a major support level that had held in both October and November.

Extreme Volatilty

But it wasn’t just the new lows that spooked investors; it was the extreme volatility. The BRCL BK IPTH S&P 500 VIX SH FTRS ETN (NYSE: VXX) spiked 38.5 percent in the month. Incredibly, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) had three of its 10 largest single-day declines of the past three years in the month of December, including a 2.6-percent drop on Dec. 21, a 2.6-percent drop Dec. 24 and a 3.2-percent single-day decline Dec. 4.

The S&P 500 had its largest single-day point gain in history when it jumped 116.6 points Dec. 26. In percentage terms, the 4.96-percent gain was the eighth best day of trading for the index of all time and its best single day since March 2009.

After a volatile month, here’s a look at how some popular index ETFs fared overall now that the dust has settled on a wild December:

  • SPY ETF was down 9.8 percent.
  • SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE: DIA) was down 9.1 percent.
  • PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) was down 9.4 percent.

Key Levels

Looking ahead to January, traders will be watching several key technical levels: 2,600 will likely be a major resistance point given that it was support for more than two months. The December lows at around 2,350 will be a key support level and could be the only place the market finds buying support above the 2,000-2,200 levels at which the S&P 500 traded for most of 2015 and 2016.

Related Links:

The Best And Worst Stocks Of 2018

A Recession In 2019? Analysts Aren't Convinced

Posted-In: Technicals Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + QQQ)

Natural Gas, Uranium, Palladium Are Commodity Winners; Base Metals Battered
A Recession In 2019? Analysts Aren't Convinced
Experts Break Down What To Expect From Politics In 2019
Buying Opportunity Or 1987 Again? Bulls, Bears Battle On PreMarket Prep
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports
What's In Store For 2019? The Pros Debate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ferry Deals Aim to Alleviate UK Port Congestion After Brexit