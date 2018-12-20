Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chris Verrone Gives His Technical Take On Amazon, FedEx And Microsoft

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2018 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Related MSFT
Facebook Has Another Data Privacy Problem, This Time Involving Amazon, Netflix And More
5 Books That Inspired Steve Jobs, Bill Gates And Other Billionaires
More Market Carnage, Now What? (TalkMarkets)
Related AMZN
Today's Pickup: Carriers Position Drivers Closer to Home
Was Blue Apron Doomed From The Beginning?
More Market Carnage, Now What? (TalkMarkets)

On CNBC's "Fast Money", Chris Verrone of Strategas Research Partners shared his technical analysis on FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

He said that FedEx dropped around 40 percent from its highs, which is similar to the 40 percent drop in 2015. He suspects the selling could be close to done and it could wash out in the $150 to $155 neighborhood.

Verrone sees problems in Amazon. It hasn't been able to bounce at all and it now has a trend problem as the 50-day moving average dropped below the 200-day moving average. It closed below $1,500 on Wednesday and it might drop to $1,300, said Verrone.

See Also: What's Next For General Electric's Stock? Here's A Technical Take

Microsoft also has more room on the downside, believes Verrone. Before the corrective phase is over, it could drop to $90.

For the broad market, Verrone sees the 2,700 level as a cap for any rally in the S&P 500 and he sees 2,400 or 2,450 as near-term support.

Posted-In: Chris Verrone CNBC Fast MoneyTechnicals Media Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FDX)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Amazon Challenges FedEx, UPS With New Air Freight Hub
TNT Express Albatross Rears Its Head in FedEx's Rocky Q2 Results
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Today's Pickup: Carriers Position Drivers Closer to Home
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 3%; FedEx Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MSFT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

CBOE, CME, EEM And XLU: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 20