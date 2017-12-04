7 Key Technical Levels To Watch On Monday

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Tuesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by Technical Analyst Joel Elconin and Prop Trader Dennis Dick.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) $37 is key support. Last Wednesday’s low was $37.18 and Friday’s low was $36.72.

(NYSE: SQ) $37 is key support. Last Wednesday’s low was $37.18 and Friday’s low was $36.72. CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) has a double bottom at the $73.50 area, and major resistance at $76.50.

(NYSE: CVS) has a double bottom at the $73.50 area, and major resistance at $76.50. Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) has major resistance at the $4.00 area, with several highs from early November at $3.99 and $3.87.

(NYSE: APRN) has major resistance at the $4.00 area, with several highs from early November at $3.99 and $3.87. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) the last two highs were at $146.50, so that’s resistance. Above that there’s air to $149.34.

(NYSE: PANW) the last two highs were at $146.50, so that’s resistance. Above that there’s air to $149.34. eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has 5 highs at $36.20.

(NASDAQ: EBAY) has 5 highs at $36.20. FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) $95.25 is the all-time high, and it’s made several highs at the $95 area since October.

(NYSE: FMC) $95.25 is the all-time high, and it’s made several highs at the $95 area since October. IBM (NYSE: IBM) has several highs at the $155 area from late October.

