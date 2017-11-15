Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Key Technical Levels Discussed On Wednesday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2017 10:28am   Comments
Share:

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) - went down to $56.69, so keep an eye on that price. $56.58 was the low from Oct. 10. Below that, there's limited support until the Oct. 9 low of $55.66.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) - leaked off the pre-market high of $41.28. The all-time closing high from Monday of $39.98 is support.
  • Childrens Place Inc (NYSE: PLCE) - The pre-market high was $120. It's holding up there, so there could be enough juice to reach the all-time high of $125.30 from May.
  • SPDR S&P Homebuilders (ETF) (NYSE: XHB) - $41.59 is the high of the move, and there's a triple bottom in the low $40s.
  • Foot Locker, Inc (NYSE: FL) - $28.42 is the low of the move, and there's short-term resistance at a double top at $31.40.
  • AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) - There's a double top at $34.50, so that's resistance for now. $32.55 is the low of the move.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) - $196.05 is the high of the move. We want to see it hold the $189.50 level, which is November's low.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) - the new all-time high from Monday is $1139.90, that's resistance until it breaks through.

Watch the full show below!

PreMarket Prep is a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick. You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here or on YouTube Live. The podcast is available on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Intraday Update Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FL)

Telsey Analyst: Target's Earnings Shows It's 'Squeezed' Between Two Major Rivals
Soft Holiday Sales On The Cards? Target's Q4 Forecast Says So
The Market In 5 Minutes: Zimbabwe, Tax Reform, And Retail Sales
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For November 15
Bank Of America, Coca-Cola, Foot Locker, UPS: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 15
Will Under Armour's 'Good Old Days' Ever Return?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TGT

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.