6 Key Technical Levels Discussed On Monday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2017 9:24am   Comments
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Monday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) - hit a pre-market high of $189.80. The Nov. 7 high of $189.86 and all-time high of $191.22 offer some resistance (the all-time closing high is $188.51). It will need to hold Friday’s close of $186.41 to sustain the momentum.
  • JD.com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) - the last four closes are all between $39.79 and $40.33. It needs to hold $40 to continue to rally. There’s also a pair of highs from Sept. 25-26 at $41.78 and $42.09, which will serve as resistance.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) - has to fill a gap up to $95.40 from the last report.
  • QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) - has a triple bottom at $64 from the last three sessions.
  • Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)- has an all-time closing high of $53.15 from Friday.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)- hit a pre-market high of $21.06.

