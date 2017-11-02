11 Technical Levels Discussed On Thursday's PreMarket Prep

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Thursday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) hit a low of $300.21. $300 is a big psychological level, and under that there's a May 4 low of $296.80.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) hit a pre-market low of $178.60. That will serve as support, as will the two-day low of $178.94. Watch Wednesday's closing number of $182.66 close as resistance, but the stock is at all-time highs.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) hit a pre-market high of $195, and has held it three different times. It needs to hold $191, otherwise it could gap down to $188.88.

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) hit a pre-market high of $48.50. It's got a big gap to fill at $49.94 up to $53.59.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) has major resistance at $64 and matching trading ranges the last two days.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) hit a pre-market low of $35.15, and has matching lows the last two days. Would love to see a close of $36.47, but it's not likely.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) the former low of move, $13.26, will now be resistance.

GoPro Inc (NYSE: GPRO) has great support at $9 and a gap fill at $10.26.

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) hit a pre-market low of $5.85; it needs to clear the close of $6.25.

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has two monthly highs at $38.26 and $38.27 that will serve as resistance.

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) hit a high of of the move of $48.17; $47.15 is the high close of move.

