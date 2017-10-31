11 Technical Levels Discussed On Tuesday's PreMarket Prep

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Moday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) hit a pre-market low of $50.50; $49.91 is a low from Sept. 11, and $48.92 is the low of the recent move.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) needs to clear Monday's high of $45.19 to break through resistance; $47.88 was the Nov. 2000 high.

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) - $36.48 was the pre-market high from Monday.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) - the Flash Crash-low in Aug. 2015 was $19.37; that's the most relevant support right now.

Under Armour, Inc (NYSE: UAA) needs to hold the pre-market low of $13.46.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) - the pre-market high was $152.50; underneath that is the all-time high from Monday at $151.48.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) hit multiple highs at the $62 area; has another double top at $62.50.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has three highs at the $42 area.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - It's all about holding $35; there's multiple lows there, and under that next daily low is from Sept. 12 at $34.36.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) needs to hold the double low at the $239.50 area.

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) has a double top at the $91.70 area from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26.

