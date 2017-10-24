Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

14 Technical Levels Discussed On Tuesday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2017 10:08am   Comments
Share:

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Tuesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) - $166 was Monday's high; watch $165.51.
  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) - needs to back through $140.30 for a buying opportunity. It hit a pre-market high of $141.98.
  • General Motors Company (NYSE: GE) - only a short if it goes back through the open of $45.91; hit a pre-market high of $47.26.
  • Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) needs to hold Monday's low of $336.25.
  • 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is good to go north as long as opening low of $228.99 holds.
  • Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) needs to hold the opening low of $87.30.
  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) has limited support until the low of $306.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) has a current low of $313.37, which matches the Oct. 19 low of $13.02.
  • United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) - current low of $119.91 matches the Oct. 20 low of 119.76; there's also a double top at $123.50 and $123.75.
  • Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) found support at the old double top; there's air up to the July 26 high of $31.74.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) needs to hold $22; Friday's pre-market low was $21.47.
  • T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) - trying to clear a triple top at $62, and it has another pair of highs at $62.60.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) - the opening print has held so far at $49.71; it needs to hold that, which is the top of Monday's range.
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has a lot of lows at the $17.40 area from Oct. 10-11, Monday, and today.

You can listen to the full show below.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + BIIB)

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Gain; McDonald's, General Motors Earnings In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2017
Biogen Bull Thesis Baked In, No Longer A Buy At Citi
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 23, 2017
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Starts In Earnest
Video: Can Financial Services Ever Work As One Tech Ecosystem?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MCD

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.