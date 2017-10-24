14 Technical Levels Discussed On Tuesday's PreMarket Prep

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Tuesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) - $166 was Monday's high; watch $165.51.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) - needs to back through $140.30 for a buying opportunity. It hit a pre-market high of $141.98.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GE) - only a short if it goes back through the open of $45.91; hit a pre-market high of $47.26.

Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) needs to hold Monday's low of $336.25.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) is good to go north as long as opening low of $228.99 holds.

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY) needs to hold the opening low of $87.30.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) has limited support until the low of $306.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) has a current low of $313.37, which matches the Oct. 19 low of $13.02.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) - current low of $119.91 matches the Oct. 20 low of 119.76; there's also a double top at $123.50 and $123.75.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) found support at the old double top; there's air up to the July 26 high of $31.74.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) needs to hold $22; Friday's pre-market low was $21.47.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) - trying to clear a triple top at $62, and it has another pair of highs at $62.60.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) - the opening print has held so far at $49.71; it needs to hold that, which is the top of Monday's range.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has a lot of lows at the $17.40 area from Oct. 10-11, Monday, and today.

