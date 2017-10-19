9 Stocks Highlighted On Thursday's PreMarket Prep

The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Wednesday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) - hit $156.85 as a pre-market low. Also has a four-day low of $156.41. $157 could be a big level; it's midway between the all-time high and low of the move.

(NASDAQ: AAPL) - hit $156.85 as a pre-market low. Also has a four-day low of $156.41. $157 could be a big level; it's midway between the all-time high and low of the move. United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) - moved higher on volume up to $156, which could make it harder to go up. It also has pre-market support at $147.

(NYSE: URI) - moved higher on volume up to $156, which could make it harder to go up. It also has pre-market support at $147. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) - has to hold $90 as key support.

(NYSE: AXP) - has to hold $90 as key support. eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) - hit a pre-market low of $34.97, which coincides with the Aug. 30 low at $35.10.

(NASDAQ: EBAY) - hit a pre-market low of $34.97, which coincides with the Aug. 30 low at $35.10. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) - has a high of move at $50.31. That's resistance with the Sept. 26 high of $50.08.

(NYSE: VZ) - has a high of move at $50.31. That's resistance with the Sept. 26 high of $50.08. Winnebego Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) - hit an after-hours high of $46.65. The all-time high is $46.85, but the stock has been leaking.

(NYSE: WGO) - hit an after-hours high of $46.65. The all-time high is $46.85, but the stock has been leaking. Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) - hit an after-hours high of $167.4 and has pre-market support at $163.

(NASDAQ: ADBE) - hit an after-hours high of $167.4 and has pre-market support at $163. Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) - hit an after-hours low $192.09 and an Oct. 6 low of $192.05. There's air under that until $184.49.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) - hit an after-hours low $192.09 and an Oct. 6 low of $192.05. There's air under that until $184.49. Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) - hit an after-hours low of $46.25. The Oct. 11 low was $46.21, and there's resistance at a double close at$47.75 and $47.77.

