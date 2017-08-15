Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dicks Sporting Goods Revisits 2011 Lows After Q2 Miss
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 15, 2017 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Related DKS
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Home Depot Profit Tops Expectations
Home Depot Nails Q2 Earnings; Coach, Dick's Whiff
Stocks Seek Direction: Apple Up As Retailers Routed (Investor's Business Daily)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) shares are trading lower by $6.87, or 19 percent, at $28.04 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the sharp decline is a Q2 EPS miss of a nickel on inline sales. The company significantly reduced Q3 and FY 2017 EPS guidance.

See Also: Home Depot Nails Q2 Earnings; Coach, Dick's Whiff

After a lower open of $28.66 (Monday's close was $34.91), Dicks attempted to rally and reached $29.55 within the first 15 minutes of the session, but eventually ran out of buyers in the $29.00 handle. It has now fallen back through its opening price and continues to drift lower. As of 11:35 a.m. EST, the stock is closing in on $28.00.

The stock hasn't traded under $28.00 since August 11, 2011, when it bottomed at $27.19.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKS)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Home Depot Profit Tops Expectations
Home Depot Nails Q2 Earnings; Coach, Dick's Whiff
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For August 15, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DKS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.