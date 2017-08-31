Market Overview

Himax Technologies Higher For Fifth Day In A Row
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2017 12:35pm   Comments
Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares are trading higher by 71 cents (7 percent) at $9.96 in Thursday's session.

On Wednesday, the company announced with Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) a high resolution 3D depth sensing solution.

Himax has extended its four-day winning streak, with a majority of the gains coming on Wednesday ($8.71 to $9.25) and today. It's now attempting to go into double digits for the first time since September 2016, when it peaked at $10.95 as $10.00 stands as the high for the session as 12:30 p.m. EST.

