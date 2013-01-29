Tuesday January 29th Watchlist

Hi Everyone,

Here are links for the webinars for this week.

1) Tuesday, January 29 @ 4:30pm EST - Serge Berger of Steady Trader will be hosting a free educational webinar on "The Power of Candlesticks".



In this webinar, Serge Berger will discuss the power of using candlesticks in technical analysis. Candlesticks are powerful formations that allow chart analysts to depict significant turnaround points in sentiment and price. They are also an invaluable part of Serge's swing trading style. Registration for this event is open, click here

2) Thursday, January 31st @ 4:30pm EST - Sang Lucci Options Education will be hosting a free educational webinar on "The Top 3 Big Money Options Trades From Last Week".



Each week in the large cap options space there are thousands of losing trades to make. Only a handful of traders understand how to find the elusive gems: the bangers that net over $50,000 in profits on $5,000 of capital. Registration for this event is open, click here

3) Thursday, January 31st @ 7:00pm EST - Ken Shreve of Ultimate Growth Stocks will be hosting a free educational webinar on "Using Fundamental and Technical Analysis To Find The Best Growth Stocks"

Ken Shreve will cover his strategies for identifying and picking profitable growth stocks. Using a combination of past trade examples, charts, and the current market outlook, you will learn... Registration for this event is open, click Registration for this event is open, click here

I received a lot of comments last week from people who saw the webinars and found them quite useful. If you haven't seen any try this week and visit one of the above mentioned.

( click to enlarge )

Glu Mobile Inc. GLUU surged 15% or 35 cents to $2.64 per share on unusual volume. The technical daily chart shows it's a great time to buy the stock as %K line has just crossed on top over %D line showing buy signal and RSI has just rose from oversold level. In addition, the short-term trend is bullish as the 9-day EMA has just crossed on top over 20-day EMA. Resistances are at $2.74, $2.9 and $3.05. Supports are at $2.55, $2.41 and $2.35. For those who did not have a chance to buy GLUU, any pull back is your buying opportunity.

( click to enlarge )

Zynga Inc ZNGA broke out of a consolidation range to the upside on heavy volume. I do not see anything until the $3-$3.06 area. Indicators are also showing signs of recovery. Near term support is now located at $2.76, as long as this level holds, I'd expect the uptrend to continue. Keep a close eye on the stock for the follow through move.

( click to enlarge )

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA The bias still bullish in nearest term testing 13 area but remains neutral and no clear direction in medium term. Only a clear break above the 200-day EMA could confirm the bullish scenario. With %K line back above %D line and stock back above 50-day EMA, we may see some rally coming. Positive RSI is confirming the upside movement.

( click to enlarge )

Gevo, Inc. GEVO looks like a pennant forming, which is a bullish continuation pattern. Pullback on very low volume. All dips should be bought with a stop at $1.75. W atch for next leg up.

( click to enlarge )

With the Dendreon Corporation DNDN holding above its rising 9 / 13 / 20 EMAs, I expect further upside. The stock may expect some resistence at $6.84 per share, the 200-day EMA.

( click to enlarge )

Facebook Inc FB made a very significant move today breaking out from the horizontal resistance mark around $32.21 on heavy volume in the face of a weak market. This breakout suggests a possible move to $35.

( click to enlarge )

Research In Motion Limited RIMM broke down its support today on increased volume and selling pressure making this stock appear that it could easily be sent down to its next support level around $15. Only the break of the prior support now resistance confirmed by a daily closing will support higher levels. The indicators of the daily chart are starting to turn down, suggesting further possible pressure. Only a strong closing again above the top of today could change this scenario.