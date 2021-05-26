fbpx
Joe Terranova Sees Opportunity In Russell 2000

byCraig Jones
May 26, 2021 3:41 pm
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said that he sees an opportunity in the Russell 2000 Index and small caps.

He would focus on Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the health insurance sector, Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the industrial space and on Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the financial sector.

The Russell 2000 is the most diversified sector index there is and Terranova wants to get some long exposure. He sees a clear resilience in this market.

