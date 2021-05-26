Joe Terranova Sees Opportunity In Russell 2000

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said that he sees an opportunity in the Russell 2000 Index and small caps.

He would focus on Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the health insurance sector, Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the industrial space and on Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the financial sector.

The Russell 2000 is the most diversified sector index there is and Terranova wants to get some long exposure. He sees a clear resilience in this market.