Technical Levels In Aemetis For Investors To Watch

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares were trading higher Monday following a company forecast that it will see $1 billion in revenue by 2025.

This statement has caused a spike in volume in the trading session as well as an increase in price.

The stock was trading 51.78% higher at $14.92 at last check.

Aemetis Technical Levels: The 1-minute chart below on Aemetis is showing higher lows building up to what bullish technical traders may call a speculative resistance.

The speculative resistance is around the price level of $16. The short-term trend is forming what technical traders would call an ascending triangle pattern.

Ideally, bullish technical traders would like to see the price level break above $16 and hold — if this occurs, the price may see a move further to the upside int he short term.

Ideally, a bearish technical trader would like to see the higher lows stop forming. If the price stops forming higher lows, the price may see a correction to the downside.

The daily chart shows a large green candle for today with a high of $16.15. This candle was a breakout from previous resistance of $10 as shown on the chart below. A bullish technical investor ideally would like to see a consolidation period between the $10-$16 for a time while the chart forms higher lows. This may let the stock see a further move up. A bearish technical investor may like to see the price move lower than $10 for a possible further move to the downside.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.