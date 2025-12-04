Top 2 Tech Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of Dec. 4, 2025, two stocks in the information technology sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

On Dec. 2, Loop Capital analyst Gary Mobley maintained Apple with a Buy and raised the price target from $315 to $325. The company's stock gained around 5% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $288.62.

RSI Value: 70.4

70.4 AAPL Price Action: Shares of Apple fell 0.7% to close at $284.15 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 80.70 Momentum score with Value at 4.33.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

On Dec. 3, Accenture and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) announced plans to expand their collaboration to scale generative AI innovation and business outcomes for clients, such as Caterpillar. “In today’s rapidly evolving market, companies are under immense pressure to reinvent their operations and business models to stay ahead,” said Manish Sharma, chief strategy and services officer, Accenture. “The Accenture Snowflake Business Group will help clients to better leverage Snowflake’s unique foundation of reliable, accessible, contextualized data, coupled with Accenture’s ability to unlock the power of advanced AI for clients faster.” The company's stock gained around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $398.35.

RSI Value: 75.3

75.3 ACN Price Action: Shares of Accenture rose 4.5% to close at $272.85 on Wednesday.

