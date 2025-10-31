Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) shares fell on Friday after Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging the company leaked key information to investors, including golfer Phil Mickelson.

Here’s what to know:

SOC stock is dropping. See the real-time price action here.

According to the report from Hunterbrook, a leaked call revealed that Sable CEO Jim Flores told select investors the company might need to raise up to $200 million by the end of 2025, information not publicly disclosed.

Benzinga reached out to Sable Offshore, Mickelson and the White House and did not receive an immediate response.

Read Next: Short Report Alleges Dexcom Sold Faulty G7 Device Cited By FDA

Hunterbrook alleged that the leak is part of a pattern of selective sharing with investors like Mickelson, who passed on tips in a private group chat about an upcoming SEC filing that briefly lifted Sable's stock.

Hunterbrook said that Sable later claimed the leaked recording was AI-generated.

In the call, Flores allegedly discussed seeking help from President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to bypass state rules and fund the project, even offering a golf round with Mickelson.

The report claims a source close to Lutnick has denied any contact, while Mickelson dismissed concerns in the group chat, joking about the group’s poor investment record.

SOC Price Action: Sable Offshore shares were down 11.78% at $11.32 on Friday afternoon, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock