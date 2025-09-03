Top 2 Energy Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Month

As of Sept. 3, 2025, two stocks in the energy sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Ur-Energy Inc URG

On Aug. 5, Ur-Energy posted mixed quarterly results. Ur-Energy President, Matthew Gili said, “The ramp up at Lost Creek continues, with significant increases in the quantities of U3O8 both captured and drummed in the quarter. Importantly, cash costs were $42.83 per pound sold (including ad valorem and severance taxes of $2.62 per pound), well below our average selling price in Q2 of $63.20 per pound. As mine construction at our Shirley Basin Project progresses, and we commence our 2025 exploration program in the Great Divide Basin, this year is laying the foundation for the next phase of growth for Ur-Energy.” The company's stock jumped around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $1.43.

RSI Value: 73.1

73.1 URG Price Action: Shares of Ur-Energy fell 1.4% to close at $1.37 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 83.15 Momentum score with Value at 47.31.

Delek US Holdings Inc DK

On Aug. 6, Delek US Hldgs posted upbeat quarterly results. “We continue to make progress in achieving our Sum of the Parts goals and improving the overall profitability of the company by achieving our original $120 million EOP target one quarter in advance,” said Avigal Soreq, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US. The company's stock gained around 45% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $31.00.

RSI Value: 81.9

81.9 DK Price Action: Shares of Delek US Holdings gained 11.9% to close at $31.00 on Tuesday.

