Top 2 Real Estate Stocks You May Want To Dump In August

As of Aug. 26, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC CWK

On Aug. 5, Cushman & Wakefield reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. “Our second quarter results highlight the strong and resilient growth engine we have successfully built over the past two years. Capital markets revenue growth of 26% in the quarter underscores our solid market positioning and the early success of our expanded recruiting efforts. Leasing and Services revenue growth continued to exceed expectations as our teams consistently developed and executed compelling market opportunities for our clients. Through the first half of 2025, we achieved 95% adjusted earnings per share growth and are raising our earnings per share outlook for the full year. We also continue to focus on fortifying our balance sheet and this morning have announced an additional $150 million debt paydown,” said Michelle MacKay, Chief Executive Officer of Cushman & Wakefield. The company's stock jumped around 36% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $16.11.

RSI Value: 80.3

80.3 CWK Price Action: Shares of Cushman & Wakefield rose 2.6% to close at $15.99 on Monday.

American Healthcare REIT Inc AHR

On Aug. 18, Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained American Healthcare with a Buy and raised the price target from $38 to $44. The company's stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $43.14.

RSI Value: 80.5

80.5 AHR Price Action: Shares of American Healthcare gained 0.1% to close at $42.50 on Monday.

