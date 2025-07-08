Tesla Was Ready For Q2 China Comeback — But It Didn't Happen

Tesla Inc TSLA recently reported a 13.5% year-over-year decline for second-quarter vehicle deliveries. A new report showed the impact the Chinese market may have played in the decline.

What Happened: Tesla has struggled with demand in many parts of the world in 2025 with first-quarter deliveries also down year-over-year.

Data from the China Passenger Car Association showed that Tesla deliveries in the second quarter were down 4.3% quarter-over-quarter and down 11.7% year-over-year. The company delivered 128,803 vehicles in China during the second quarter according to the data, reported by Electrek.

The company initially said the Model Y refresh and discounts would help boost demand in China in the second quarter. But, a sales decline happened even with the Model Y refresh and all variants of the top-selling electric vehicle available.

Why It's Important: China is one of the largest electric vehicle markets in the world and a major source of deliveries for Tesla. While Tesla faces competition from other companies in the region, recent data showed that it could be struggling even greater than originally feared.

The data also showed that Tesla’s claims that the Model Y refresh and discounts would boost second-quarter deliveries in the region did not end up happening.

According to the report, Tesla was offering 0% financing on the Model 3 and Model Y in China during parts of the second quarter, marking record discounts.

While Tesla is facing continued pressure over boycotts and brand damage in Europe and the U.S., the report shows that in China it could be competition such as Xpeng, Xiaomi and others that are hurting demand for Tesla vehicles with EVs that are priced less than the Model Y.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock closed Tuesday up 1.32% Tuesday to $297.81 versus a 52-week trading range of $182 to $488.54. Tesla stock is down 21.5% year-to-date in 2025.

