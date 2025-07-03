Top 3 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of July 3, 2025, three stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

LendingClub Corp LC

On April 29, LendingClub posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. “We’re off to a great start for 2025, growing total net revenue and originations more than 20% year over year to cross $100 billion in lifetime originations,” said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. “We’ll continue to build on that momentum with additional investments in marketing to further originations growth while maintaining strong credit discipline and innovating on member products and experiences.” The company's stock jumped around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $18.75.

RSI Value: 76

76 LC Price Action: Shares of LendingClub gained 1.5% to close at $12.45 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 66.20 Momentum score

Hanmi Financial Corp HAFC

On April 22, Hanmi Financial posted upbeat first-quarter earnings. “Our team delivered strong results in the first quarter with solid operating performance across all of our business lines,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We achieved our third consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion, up 11 basis points to 3.02%, primarily driven by lower funding costs.” The company's stock gained around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $27.59.

RSI Value: 77.5

77.5 HAFC Price Action: Shares of Hanmi Financial gained 2.2% to close at $26.04 on Wednesday.

Texas Community Bancshares Inc TCBS

On May 20, Texas Community Bancshares announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 4 cents per share of common stock. The company's stock gained around 6% over the past six months and has a 52-week high of $17.50.

RSI Value: 71.1

71.1 TCBS Price Action: Shares of Texas Community Bancshares gained 0.5% to close at $16.20 on Wednesday.

