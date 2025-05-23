May 23, 2025 9:16 AM 3 min read

Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Implode In Q2

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

As of May 23, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Quantum-Si Inc QSI

  • On May 15, Quantum-Si posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. “We completed a productive quarter, including launching Platinum Pro, completing the training of Avantor, our North American channel partner, and solid progress across all of our development programs,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “In response to the strong momentum we are observing across international markets, we expanded our international channel partner network which now stands at 23 partners.” The company's stock jumped around 49% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $5.77.
  • RSI Value: 72.2                                
  • QSI Price Action: Shares of Quantum-Si gained 18% to close at $1.74 on Thursday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 41.92 Momentum score with Value at 7.20.

LifeMD Inc LFMD

  • On May 6, LifeMD reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD, said, “LifeMD had an outstanding first quarter that demonstrated the power of our platform, the need for our services and the accelerated growth trajectory of the business as we achieved our first-ever quarter of GAAP profitability well ahead of expectations.” The company's stock gained around 98% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $11.64.
  • RSI Value: 85.7
  • LFMD Price Action: Shares of LifeMD gained 6.8% to close at $11.50 on Thursday.

Hafnia Ltd HAFN

  • On May 15, Hafnia posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia, said, "The first quarter experienced an increase in trade volumes and tonne-miles, supported by strong global demand resulting in an improved spot market. Sentiment has improved further in the second quarter, setting the stage for a robust remainder of 2025." The company's stock gained around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $8.99.
  • RSI Value: 76
  • HAFN Price Action: Shares of Hafnia gained 0.8% to close at $5.39 on Tuesday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
HAFN Logo
HAFNHafnia Ltd
$5.12-2.29%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.96
Growth
85.27
Quality
Not Available
Value
93.00
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
LFMD Logo
LFMDLifeMD Inc
$11.15-3.04%
QSI Logo
QSIQuantum-Si Inc
$1.68-3.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsShort IdeasPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasExpert Ideashealth care stocksOverbought stocksRSI
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved