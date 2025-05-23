Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Implode In Q2

As of May 23, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Quantum-Si Inc QSI

On May 15, Quantum-Si posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. “We completed a productive quarter, including launching Platinum Pro, completing the training of Avantor, our North American channel partner, and solid progress across all of our development programs,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “In response to the strong momentum we are observing across international markets, we expanded our international channel partner network which now stands at 23 partners.” The company's stock jumped around 49% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $5.77.

RSI Value: 72.2

72.2 QSI Price Action: Shares of Quantum-Si gained 18% to close at $1.74 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 41.92 Momentum score with Value at 7.20.

LifeMD Inc LFMD

On May 6, LifeMD reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD, said, “LifeMD had an outstanding first quarter that demonstrated the power of our platform, the need for our services and the accelerated growth trajectory of the business as we achieved our first-ever quarter of GAAP profitability well ahead of expectations.” The company's stock gained around 98% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $11.64.

RSI Value: 85.7

85.7 LFMD Price Action: Shares of LifeMD gained 6.8% to close at $11.50 on Thursday.

Hafnia Ltd HAFN

On May 15, Hafnia posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia, said, "The first quarter experienced an increase in trade volumes and tonne-miles, supported by strong global demand resulting in an improved spot market. Sentiment has improved further in the second quarter, setting the stage for a robust remainder of 2025." The company's stock gained around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $8.99.

RSI Value: 76

76 HAFN Price Action: Shares of Hafnia gained 0.8% to close at $5.39 on Tuesday.

