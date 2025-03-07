Top 3 Risk Off Stocks That May Plunge In Q1

As of March 7, 2025, three stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Weis Markets Inc WMK

On Feb. 25, Weis Markets reported quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, up from 76 cents per share from the same period last year. “Our fiscal year 2024 and fourth quarter results were in line with our expectations thanks to the efforts of our associates at every level of our company. During the year, they helped us work through inflation and supply chain issues in key segments of our business while driving sales and net income increases,” said Weis Markets, Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. The company's stock gained around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $77.83.

RSI Value: 77.3

77.3 WMK Price Action: Shares of Weis Markets gained 3.4% to close at $77.26 on Thursday.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA BUD

On Feb. 26, Anheuser-Busch InBev reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenues. Beer is a passion point for consumers and a vibrant category globally. The strength of our 2024 results is a testament to the consistent execution of our strategy and the hard work and dedication of our people. We delivered EBITDA growth at the top-end of our outlook and a step change in our free cash flow generation. We are investing for the long-term and are confident in our ability to lead and grow the category.” – Michel Doukeris, CEO, AB InBev. The company's stock gained around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $67.49.

RSI Value: 89.9

89.9 BUD Price Action: Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev gained 0.3% to close at $62.44 on Thursday.

Ambev SA ABEV

On Feb. 26, Ambev posted fourth-quarter net revenue of R$27,035 million, up 35.2% year over year The company's stock gained around 20% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $2.58.

RSI Value: 77.4

77.4 ABEV Price Action: Shares of Ambev gained 0.9% to close at $2.21 on Thursday.

