Apple Shares Have More Downside Ahead

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 2, 2022 8:39 AM | 1 min read
Apple Shares Have More Downside Ahead

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Apple Inc. AAPL traded 1.5 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. “There were a lot of big bearish bets made,” he mentioned.

There was a buyer of 23,000 of the November 120 puts at $2.43 per contract, Khouw said. The trader bet $5.6 million on the stock declining by at least 17.5% by November expiration, he added.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas