Apple Shares Have More Downside Ahead

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Apple Inc. AAPL traded 1.5 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. “There were a lot of big bearish bets made,” he mentioned.

There was a buyer of 23,000 of the November 120 puts at $2.43 per contract, Khouw said. The trader bet $5.6 million on the stock declining by at least 17.5% by November expiration, he added.

