iShares iBoxx $ Inv Grade Corporate Bond ETF Hits New 52-Week Low, More Downside Ahead

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 8:22 AM | 1 min read
iShares iBoxx $ Inv Grade Corporate Bond ETF Hits New 52-Week Low, More Downside Ahead

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that iShares iBoxx $ Inv Grade Corporate Bond ETF LQD traded 34 times its average daily put volume on Tuesday.

There were buyers of 285,000 of the October 90 puts at 50 cents per contract, Khouw stated. Within this, there was a trade of 140,000 put spreads, he added.

LQD Price Action: The iShares iBoxx $ Inv Grade Corporate Bond ETF fell by 1.50% to settle at $101.44 on Tuesday.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas