Darden Restaurants: Q1 Earnings Insights

Darden Restaurants DRI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Darden Restaurants reported in-line EPS of $1.56 versus an estimate of $1.56.
Revenue was up $140.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Darden Restaurants's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.21
|2.12
|1.43
|1.65
|EPS Actual
|2.24
|1.93
|1.48
|1.76
|Revenue Estimate
|2.54B
|2.51B
|2.23B
|2.24B
|Revenue Actual
|2.60B
|2.45B
|2.27B
|2.31B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Darden Restaurants management provided guidance for FY 2023, expecting earnings between $7.4 and $8.0 per share.
