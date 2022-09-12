ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Here's Why Amgen Shares Are Diving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
September 12, 2022 9:27 AM | 1 min read
Here's Why Amgen Shares Are Diving

Amgen, Inc. AMGN shares are trading lower by 4.11% to $237.51 during Monday's pre-market session following FDA approval of Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY plaque psoriasis drug Sotyktu, which showed superior efficacy fo Amgen's Otezla.

What Happened?

The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Sotyktu is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants. The approval is based on the Phase 3 POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2 clinical trials...Read More

See Also: Why Akari Therapeutics Shares Are Getting Obliterated

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Amgen has a 52-week high of $258.45 and a 52-week low of $198.64.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingShort IdeasTrading Ideas