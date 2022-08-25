ñol

Here's Why Victoria's Secret Shares Are Moving

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
August 25, 2022 9:19 AM | 1 min read

Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO shares are trading lower by 4.56% to $36.60 Thursday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results and issued third-quarter and FY23 EPS guidance below estimates.

What Happened?

Victoria's Secret reported a second-quarter sales decline of 5.7% year-over-year to $1.52 billion, missing the consensus of $1.56 billion. Meanwhile, total comparable sales decreased 8% compared to second-quarter 2021.

  • Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.09, beating the consensus of $0.95... Read More

See Also: If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Victoria's Secret has a 52-week high of $71.83 and a 52-week low of $26.14.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

